MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – One arrest was made after a crash closed part of North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach on Thursday night.

It happened at 44th Ave North around 6:40 p.m. Two pickup trucks collided. At least one tow truck was brought to the scene. Myrtle Beach police tell News13 that no one was hurt.

Police say one person was arrested. It’s not clear what charge or charges the person is facing, or what led to the crash.

