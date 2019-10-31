Crash involving utility equipment knocks out power for hundreds in Socastee

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – Nearly 900 Santee Cooper customers were without power in the Socastee area Wednesday night.

The company says a crash is to blame for the outage. It happened along 707 near 544, around 10 p.m. and involved utility equipment.

News13 has a crew on the scene and says a car appears to have hit a power pole. That power pole is in pieces on the side of 707.

Highway Patrol reported a number of traffic lights out. That included lights in the area of 707 and Big Block Road, Dick Pond Road and Forestbrook Road, and 707 and Rosewood Drive.

The estimated restoration for the outage was initially 1:15 a.m. Thursday but power started to come back on for many customers by 11 p.m. Wednesday. As of 11:10 p.m. 182 customers remain without power. The estimated time of restoration for all customers is now 4:15 a.m.

