SOCASTEE AREA (WBTW) – Seven people were taken to the hospital after a crash in the area of Highway 544 and Lake Park Drive in the Socastee area.

Horry County Fire Rescue said on Facebook several lanes of traffic are closed due to the crash that involved four vehicles.

HCFR says the crash happened around 9:40 p.m. Saturday. South Carolina Highway Patrol is also on scene of this crash.

