Crash with injuries in Marion County closes portion of 501

MARION, SC (WBTW) – A crash with injuries has resulted in a partial road closure on 501 in Marion County Monday evening. Traffic is at a standstill in the northbound lanes.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports a crash with injuries at 501 NB, near Reedy Creek. It was reported around 6:45 p.m.

News13’s Matt Fortin saw a dump truck partially in the roadway and multiple emergency crews when he got on scene.





Right now, it’s not clear what led to the crash or the extent of injuries to those involved.

