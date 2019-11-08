CresCom Bank where 2 were shot and killed closing, moving to a new location

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The CresCom Bank location where two women were shot and killed in a 2017 bank robbery will close.

According to CresCom Bank Marketing Director Nikki Klapp the location at 16th Avenue will be closing and moved to another location on Wright Boulevard.

Klapp says the move is due to the 16th Avenue location being too small and the new location will allow them to be closer to downtown and support local merchants.

Katie Skeen and Donna Major died as a result of the robbery. Earlier this year Brandon Council was found guilty of two counts of murder in the case, he was sentenced to death.