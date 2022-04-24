CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Fire crews contained a 50-acre outside fire in Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were sent to the area of McKinley Short-Cut Road and Highway 905 in Conway at 4:13 p.m. Sunday.

HCFR said the fire was contained just after 7 p.m.

HCFR says no buildings are threatened at this time, but smoke may be noticed in the area for an extended period of time.

The Loris Fire Department and The South Carolina Forestry Commission are assisting with the call.

