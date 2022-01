JONESBORO, Ark. – The Coastal Carolina women’s basketball team fell 81-60 to the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Saturday afternoon in Jonesboro, Ark. With the loss, the Chanticleers dropped to 12-4 on the season and 2-3 in Sun Belt Conference action, while A-State improved to 10-7 overall and 3-1 in conference play with the victory.

Coastal senior Aja Blount scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Chants while Tyra Brown and Jordyn Newsome added seven and six points, respectively. The Red Wolves had a trio of player’s record double figures, as Keya Patton, Jireh Washington, and Mailyn Wilkerson each scored 19, 17, and 10 points in the win.