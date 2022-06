Crews were at the scene of a fire on June 25, 2022 in Surfside Beach. (Source: Horry County Fire Rescue)

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews were at the scene of a fire early Saturday afternoon.

The fire was in the 5000 block of South Kings Highway in Surfside Beach, according to authorities. Smoke could be seen throughout the Myrtle Beach area.

Firefighters were sent to the area for a structure fire at about 1 p.m., according to a social media post from Horry County Fire Rescue.

Further details were not immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.