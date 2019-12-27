Crews remove vehicle door to get people out after crash in Horry County

BURGESS, SC (WBTW) – One person was hospitalized following a crash in the Burgess area of Horry County Thursday night.

The single-vehicle crash happened at SC 707 and Circle Lane near Bay Road, around 8 p.m.

Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey says crews had to remove a door from the vehicle in order to free two people inside.

One person has ‘minimal’ injuries, according to Casey, and was taken to the hospital. The other person was not hurt.

The vehicle was towed out around 8:45 p.m.

Traffic in the area was closed for some time, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol, but cleared up around 9 p.m.