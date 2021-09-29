Crews respond to two-alarm fire early Wednesday

Windjammer fire 9 29 21

Fire crews work outside the Windjammer Pub in Little River. Pic: News13’s Manny Martinez

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue responded to an early morning fire in Little River Wednesday. The fire is contained. No injuries were reported.

Tony Casey told News13 the call for a commercial structure fire came around 2:53 a.m. News13 crews on scene confirm the fire was at the Windjammer Pub. A Facebook post from Horry County Fire shows crews outside the Windjammer Pub. Highway 179 may be closed for a few hours.

Calabash Fire and North Myrtle Beach Fire crews were called to assist. You are asked to avoid the area. News13 has a crew at the scene. Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

