Crews respond to vehicle fire on Highway 90

CONWAY AREA, SC (WBTW) – Crews were on the scene of a vehicle fire on Highway 90 near Conway.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the fire at around 5:00 p.m. Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the department.

It happened at the intersection of Riverside Drive.

The post reads, “One person working on the vehicle was burned but waived medical transport.”

