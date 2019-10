Allison Oxendine is missing out of Scotland County

LAUREL HILL, NC (WBTW) – A 3-year-old girl is missing out of Scotland County and crews are searching for her Wednesday night, according to the Scotland County Sheriff.

Sheriff Ralph Kersey says 3-year-old Allison Oxendine is missing from the Hunt Road area of Laurel Hill.

Search and Rescue personnel along with members of another agency are assisting in the search. Sheriff Kersey says the girl was last seen wearing pink pants and a purple top.

Photo from Sheriff Ralph Kersey

