MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The annual International Culture Festival is coming to Chapin Park in Myrtle Beach Saturday.

The event features cultural exhibits, artists, music storytelling and food from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. It is free to attend.

The festival will benefit Destination Cure: The Jacqueline Elizabeth Rodgers Foundation, a group dedicated to breast cancer patients and survivors.