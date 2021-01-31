Damp conditions push back in

Good Sunday morning all! With another low pressure system pressing into the region today, we’ll see scattered rain, with some of that precipitation lingering into Monday. Highs should get to the low 60s today as well, with the potential for a range of 1-2″ of rainfall.

Keep the umbrella close as we look forward, but you can put it away later tomorrow, with a mostly cloudy afternoon on tap. Plentiful sunshine fights back on Tuesday and will last through the middle of the work week with highs back in the lower to mid 50s.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

TODAY: Scattered rain, heavy at times. Highs in the low 60s.

TONIGHT: Lingering light rain. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

TOMORROW: Showers taper as mostly cloudy skies hold. Highs in the low 50s.