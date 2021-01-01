Damp start to the new year

It’s a wet and foggy start to the new year with scattered showers for the region, but it’s also warm with high temperatures in the middle and upper 60s. Lows overnight will stay warm as well, only dropping a couple degrees below 60 for the Pee Dee. Highs should average close to 70 tomorrow, with some peeks of sun here and there, but more rain is likely later into the day. If you’re looking for more sunshine, Sunday afternoon is where you should be looking, where highs are on pace to reach the mid 60s!

TODAY: Rain showers around. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Lingering light rain, with lows averaging around 60.

TOMORROW: Late day showers. Highs around 70.