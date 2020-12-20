Damper day settles in

While morning temps remain above average in spots, they will not be rising much more into the afternoon, with on and off scattered rain and overcast skies. This will keep things in check with highs ranging in the lower to mid 50s. Isolated showers with a few downpours will be slated for tomorrow as well, but temps get a slight bump to the upper 50s. If you’re looking for sunshine, Tuesday will be the day for you, as skies clear out. Despite the abundant sunshine, we won’t be much warmer, when comparing high temperatures for Monday & Tuesday. Stay dry out there today!

TODAY: On and off rain, with high temps in the lower-mid 50s.

TONIGHT: Isolated light rain. Lows drop to the lower 40s.

TOMORROW: Showers early to late sun. Highs in the upper 50s.