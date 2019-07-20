Dangerous, Excessive Heat Warning Issued for North Carolina Counties

Hot and Humid is the main story for this weekend. High pressure sits over our area, keeping things warm, dry and sunny. This high pressure will also keep rain chances low, with the only chance being an isolated afternoon thunderstorm. We will have heat warnings and advisories for both days this weekend. An excessive heat warning is in effect for Robeson and Scotland county, which means that the heat index will reach between 110 and 115. For the rest of the viewing area in South Carolina, the heat index will reach above 105 each day for the weekend, which meets the requirements for a heat advisory. With all the excessive heat, these temperatures are typical for this time of year. These high index values will last until a cold front makes it way down on Tuesday bring widespread rain and lingers around finally putting an end to this heatwave. High temperatures will be in the 80s for the middle of next week. This front will also increase our chances of rain.

Today: Mostly sunny, hot & humid with an isolated thunderstorm. Highs 97 inland, 93 beaches.

Tonight: Mostly clear, warm & muggy. Low mid 70s inland, upper 70s beaches.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, hot & humid with an isolated thunderstorm. Highs 97 inland, 92 beaches.