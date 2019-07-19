Dangerous heat continues for the weekend

The hot, humid weather will continue into the weekend with temperatures in the 90s, and heat index values over 105. A Heat Advisory continues on Saturday for South Carolina, while an Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for North Carolina, where heat index values over 110 are possible. This heat will continue Sunday and Monday as well. High pressure over the area will keep thunderstorm chances low through the weekend. A cold front on Tuesday will bring a better chance for widespread rain and storms through Wednesday, and this will put an end to the heat wave. High temperatures will be in the 80s for the middle of next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 78 inland, 76 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated thunderstorm. Highs 98 inland, 92 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated thunderstorm. Highs 98 inland, 92 beaches.

