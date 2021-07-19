Darlington city officials react to damage suffered in Public Square fire; firefighters put out hotspots

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Three days after Friday’s fire, City of Darlington firefighters are putting out hotspots at the Jeweler’s Bench in the Public Square.

The owners of the jewelry store have run the business in Downtown Darlington for 30 years, according to Lisa Chalian-Rock, director of the Darlington Downtown Revitalization Association.

“To see the flames just shooting out over that building was heart wrenching,” Chalian-Rock says. “It was really tragic and of course to start with you you didn’t get the full story of what exact business it was and I’m sure you saw this on Facebook people where asking was it Jewell’s I was just eating there.”

The fire also damaged the roof of the Darlington Office Supply store, Chalian-Rock said. The owner did not want to speak on camera, but says they were blessed to have only received roof damage. Mayor Curtis Boyd was on the scene of the fire when it happened. He commends all the efforts taken into containing it.

“It’s easy to look at something and not know what’s going on until you actually put your hands on it so those guys did an excellent job and I’m super proud of them all,” Boyd says.

Firefighters from Darlington, Hartsville Fire department, Palmetto, Swift Creek and Windy Hill responded, along with county and city officers and EMS crews, according to Darlington Mayor Curtis Boyd. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has not announced a cause of the fire yet, as it is still an active investigation.

