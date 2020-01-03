Darlington Co. sex offender charged again with child sex crime

Octavious Bryan Burns was booked into jail on January 2 (mugshot from W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – A man previously charged with a child sex crime in Darlington County is now facing a new sex crime charge.

According to an incident report that News13 obtained from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies got a call in August from someone that said Octavious Bryan Burns, now 18, sexually assaulted a boy who was under the age of 11 years old. The assaults happened numerous times from April of 2018 to November of 2018, according to the report.

The report includes graphic details that News13 is choosing not to report. The report indicates that the assaults were not initially reported to law enforcement.

Burns was booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center Thursday afternoon and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11 – 1st degree. Burns remains in jail as of Friday night.

PREVIOUS CASE

Burns was previously charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor or attempt – victim under 11 years of age – 1st degree.

A warrant previously obtained by News13 says that on or about December 26, 2018, Burns committed the crime in the Timmonsville area of Darlington County. The warrant stated, “Probable cause was obtained through evidence, witness statements, and victim’s statements.”

Burns was previously arrested in December of 2018 (mugshot from W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)

Fourth Circuit Solicitor Will Rogers tells News13 that in September, Burns ended up pleading guilty to assault and battery – 1st degree. Judge Thomas A. Russo handed down a probationary sentence for Burns and required him to register as a sex offender.

Count on News13 for updates on Burns as his new case goes through the court system.