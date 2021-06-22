Darlington County Board of Education approves 20% pay increase for certain employees

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington County Board of Education approved a 20% increase for bus drivers, custodians and food service employees.

Superintendent Dr. Tim Newman said the board conducted a salary survey to determine those three positions were top priority. Newman also spoke highly of employees in those positions as they served during the pandemic.

“I remember going by schools and visiting with our food service workers as they loaded buses and then our bus drivers as well as they took those meals out into the community during a time where it wasn’t real safe to do that,” Newman said.

With the 20% increase, those employees can see the following numbers:

Bus Drivers — $14.38 compared to the current $11.98

Custodians — $12.85 compared to the current $10.71

Food Service — $12.60 compared to the current $10.50

Those numbers will go into effect at the start of the next fiscal school year, July 1.

“There’s a lot of demand for employees right now everywhere and so for example, our bus drivers have to have a CDL license as well as their bus driver’s license,” Newman said.

Newman said revenues for the new budget year and local allocations helped make this happen. The district is looking to fill more positions.

“Last year we ran about 20-22 positions short throughout the year on bus drivers so we definitely would like to see more folks come through the door that are interested,” Newman said.

There are requirements for these positions but if interested you can find out more information on the district’s website.