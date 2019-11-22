Darlington County school district receives Duke energy grant for school supplies

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Darlington County school district was part of a $200,000 grant, thanks to the Duke Energy foundation.

Darlington County school officials and Duke Energy held a press conference Friday morning at Brockington Elementary school to discuss about the importance of basic supplies at every school, especially during the holidays.

“We know that a lot of kids come to school and they need school supplies, not only in the beginning of the school year but throughout the year. It’s important for these students to have the tools that they need to be able to learn. They’re very basic needs, and we want to help in a small way to ensure they have the tools to be successful,” said Mindy Taylor with Duke Energy.

The program will allow Darlington County schools to fill supplies in the media center, that way students will be able to grab as they go.

“We’re all about working with our community and business partners, because most importantly it’s about our kids,” said superintendent, Dr. Tim Newman.

For more information on the Duke Energy grant and how your school district can apply, click here.