DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County School District has announced that Friday, November 1 will be a regular school day as a makeup day for the day missed in September due to Hurricane Dorian.

That day is the first of the District’s four designated inclement weather days.

As a result of the missed day, the end of the first quarter will be on October 24. Report cards will now be sent home on November 1.