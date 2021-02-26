Darlington County Sheriff asks for public’s help after shots fired from vehicle in Lamar area

LAMAR, S.C. (WBTW) – Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson is asking for the public’s assistance after someone reportedly fired shots from a vehicle.

Sheriff Hudson tells News13 this happened Friday evening off Benny Hill Road, west of Lamar. He says someone discharged firearms from a white Land Rover.

No injuries have been reported.

Officials in other counties have been made aware of the situation.

You’re asked to be on the lookout for this activity. If you see the vehicle, Sheriff Hudson asks you to get a tag number or call law enforcement.