Darlington County Sheriff’s Office delivers Thanksgiving meals

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office delivered Thanksgiving meals to families in need around the county.

It’s the third year the Sheriff’s Office puts on the Love Thy Neighbor event where they focus on delivering meals to people in need. This year, they delivered homecooked meals to homebound individuals and senior citizens in the area.

“I want to thank God that it laid it on their hearts to do this on Thanksgiving day,” said Margaret Ann Prescott.

Prescott was among hundreds who received a meal on Thursday.

Sheriff’s Office employees and local volunteers gathered at the Mended Hearts Ministry in Darlington at 7:45 A.M.. to prepare plates for delivery.

“When we started this program, we provided a little over 100 meals. Last year, we provided over 500 meals, and we plan to provide over 800 meals to those in need,” said Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis.

People received two plates filled with ham, mac & cheese, green beans, collard greens and more items.

“If you’re hungry and you need a Thanksgiving meal, we’re going to provide it, ” Sheriff Chavis said.

Chavis plans to host the Love Thy Neighbor event next year as well.