Darlington Family Mission Center in need of sponsors

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) – The Family Mission Center is a nonprofit organization in Darlington and during the holidays they hold their annual Christmas Blessing Event. They do this to help working Pee Dee families who may have fallen on hard times.

Tammy Robinson, Co-Founder Family Mission Center, says this event grows every year, but now they are up to 180 children in need. With this high demand the organization is in need of sponsors and donors.

“Not everyone is in the position where they can sponsor a child but they may just want to drop off a board game or a pack of uno cards,” Robinson says.

Robinson says she’s seen kids requesting bikes, but now even more things for school, such as, desks, lamps, and other unique requests.

“We have this one teenager who all he asked for was a wallet and a belt because he wants to get a job,” Robinson said.

Robinson added the pandemic has made times hard, and unfortunately many of their regular donors are now the ones in need.

“When I was reading the names of the people who had requested assistance a lot of those were families who had donated in the past and it just hit home that our community is really truly hurting.”

If you would like to be a donor or sponsor you may contact Tammy Robinson at 843-307-8876. The organization also has an Amazon wish list if you would like to purchase items for kids there.

