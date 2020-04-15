Darlington man wanted for ‘viciously’ abusing a child is in custody

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington man wanted for “viciously” abusing a child has been found and taken into custody.

Investigators have been looking for Lamontio Alexis Kirksey, 31, after they say he caused “great bodily harm” to a child by beating the child with belts, drop cords, and phone chargers.

Darlington County Sheriff’s deputies say the child recently was unresponsive and taken to a hospital to receive extensive medical treatment.

Kirksey was wanted by deputies for unlawful neglect of a child.

Another person has been charged in the incident. Katherine Fullard, 30, of Darlington, allowed Kirksey to abuse the child, deputies said. Fullard was arrested and charged with unlawful neglect of a child and is in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.