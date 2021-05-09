Darlington Raceway fans share excitement for the Goodyear 400

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) – The largest crowds of race weekend turned out Sunday for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. One fan said the only thing better than celebrating Mother’s Day at the track is winning.

“The only thing I could ask for other than being with my kids is a big win from Austin Dylan,” Andie Skillings said, “Let’s go get this one for all the moms out there.” She came to the race with her husband, two sons and brother, Joedel Pier.

“Yesterday was super exciting, but the rest of the family said just wait until tomorrow, so I’m stoked,” Pier said. He travelled to Darlington from San Diego for the weekend. It was his first NASCAR race. Though the family had fun at the other races, the Cup Series was the main event.

“The cream of the crop is in the cup series, that’s why we can’t wait for today,” Mike Skillings said. Many fans had a favorite driver, but winning is only part of the fun.

“The Darlington stripe, the lady in black, all that lives up to its name,” Randy Brinson said, “Good fast cars, nice cold beer, can’t beat it.” Fans said they were excited to return to the track in September for the Southern 500. The Southern 500 will be held at full capacity.