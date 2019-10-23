David Garner offered Georgetown County Administrator position

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – David Garner has been named the new potential Georgetown County Administrator.

According to a press release, Garner was offered the position of the new County Administrator after a vote of 4 to 3 on Tuesday. If Garner accepts the position, he will take up the post starting January 1, 2020, following the retirement of Sel Hemmingway. Hemmingway has been the County since 2008.

Garner has been the director of Abbeville County since July 2017. He was also town administrator in Calhoun Falls for nine months in 2016 and 2017. Prior to that, he spent four years as a regional coordinator with the S.C. Emergency Management Division.

According to the press release, Garner said he is attracted to the diversity of Georgetown County and the challenges it faces as it grows. He said he plans to have an open-door policy for employees and residents and believes in an open and transparent government. One of his first priorities as administrator will be guiding the county in creating a balanced budget for the next fiscal year, he said.