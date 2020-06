LAMAR, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is dead after a shooting on Sunday night.

According to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee, Deon Wilson, 25, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Hardee has ruled his death a homicide.

The coroner’s office will perform the autopsy Monday.

News13 has reached out to the Lamar Police Department for more information on the shooting. Count on us for updates.