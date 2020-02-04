Man dies in Mullins area after a domestic-related incident

MARION CO, SC (WBTW) – Authorities are investigating a death as a result of

a domestic related incident in Marion County.

The death is being investigated as a criminal matter, according to Marion Co.

Deputy Coroner Jim Gray. The incident happened Monday night on East Front Street

just outside of the City of Mullins in Marion County.

One person has been detained, according to Marion County Sheriff Brian

Wallace. A man died in what Sheriff Wallace said was a domestic related

incident.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been called to the

investigation. An identification of the victim has not been released.