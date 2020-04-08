Death toll in SC from COVID-19 climbs above 60 with 12 new deaths reported in 1 day

COLUMBIA, S.C. — DHEC on Wednesday announced 139 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, including 12 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 2,552, and those who have died to 63.

The additional deaths occurred in 10 elderly and two middle-aged patients with underlying health conditions. The elderly individuals were residents from Horry (1), Kershaw (1), Laurens (1), McCormick (1), Newberry (1), Richland (2), and Spartanburg (3) counties. The middle-aged individuals were residents from Clarendon (1) and Richland (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county with totals:

-Horry: 7 new (98 total)

– Florence: 2 new (47 total)

– Marion: 0 new (5 total)

– Dillon: 0 new (1 total)

-Georgetown: 2 new (24 total)

– Marlboro: 2 new (10 total)

– Darlington: -1 new (28 total) (They lost a number because they determined one of the residents lived in another county)

Other counties with new cases:

Abbeville 1

Aiken 4

Anderson 10

Beaufort 5

Berkeley 1

Charleston 3

Chester 1

Chesterfield 4

Clarendon 4

Colleton 2

Dorchester 3

Florence 2

Georgetown 2

Greenville 9

Greenwood 2

Horry 7

Kershaw 6

Lancaster 2

Laurens 2

Lee 3

Marlboro 2

Newberry 2

Oconee 2

Orangeburg 1

Richland 32

Spartanburg 6

Sumter 12

Union 1

Williamsburg 1

York 7

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

Two counties, Fairfield and Darlington, each lost a case from their total counts and one county, Lexington, lost two cases as the cases were determined during case investigations to be residents of other counties.

Testing in South Carolina

As of April 7, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 8,523 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,000 were positive and 7,523 were negative. A total of 24,634 tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Hospital Bed Capacity

As of this morning, 5,634 hospital beds are available and 6,279 are utilized, which is a 52.7 percent statewide hospital bed utilization rate. The overall trend this week has been in greater hospital bed availability, specifically a 5.6 percent decrease in hospital bed utilization since March 23.