Demonstrators march for answers in taser death of Timmonsville man

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW)– Friends and family of a Timmonsville man who died after being tased during a traffic stop were joined by civil rights activists for a march downtown Friday. Demonstrators said they were seeking answers.

Charles Green died April 10th, two days after a police pursuit that ended in a physical altercation and him being tased. His family said they were with him in the hospital before he died. More than a month later, they said they still haven’t heard from Timmonsville Police or South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

“It’s senseless,” Charles Green’s wife Jessica Green said, “It’s too many people, too many black men and women being killed for no reason.” Demonstrators spoke to News13 outside Timmonsville Town Hall before the march.

“It’s sad that most of our black males are dying at the hands of policemen across this state started with a simple traffic stop,” Racial Justice Network president Elder James Johnson said. “Enough is enough.” Community organizer James Kennedy led the group in prayer before marching up and down Main Street. Family members wore shirts with pictures of Green on them and chanted outside the gates to the Timmonsville Police Department. SLED is investigating but the demonstrators said they want answers now.

“It is just so hard for me to lose my youngest child,” Charles Green’s mother Shirlene Green said, “And I need justice for my son.” Green’s five-year-old daughter also attended the march.

“I don’t know what to tell her. All I can say is that I miss him too,” Jessica Green said, “And we pray and we talk, but it shouldn’t be that. He should be here.” Demonstrators plan to return next week for a news conference with the family’s lawyer. News13 reached out to SLED and the Timmonsville Police Department about the family’s concerns and is waiting for comment.