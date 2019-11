FLORENCE COUNTY (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office says a 16-year-old was apprehended by deputies for spray painting several cars in Florence County.

Chief Deputy Glen Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the cars were vandalized on Sardis Highway.

Kilgo says the Department of Juvenile Justice did not take her into custody, and the teen was released to her parents. The girl will face charges.

