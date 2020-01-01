Deputies ask for help after vintage signs stolen from popular restaurant in Georgetown County

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after several vintage signs were stolen from a popular restaurant in Pawleys Island.

Deputies say ‘Gulf’, ‘Pure’ and ‘Esso’ gasoline signs were taken from the Litchfield Beach Fish House restaurant at 13060 Ocean Highway. The owner said it happened some time between December 23 and 26.

Anyone with information about the theft should call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102.

Anonymous tips may also be sent by using Text-A-Tip. Just dial 274637 from any text enabled cell phone, and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message. This service is for crime tips ONLY.