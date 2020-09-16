Deputies ask for help identifying suspect vehicle in Scotland County theft, vandalism case

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WBTW) – The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding those responsible for a theft and vandalism.

Deputies say that on or around Friday to Sunday, a warehouse on Airport Road was broken into. Several tools were stolen and a vehicle on the property was damaged. Deputies say there was also vandalism to the property and building.

The sheriff’s office provided vehicle photos that were recovered during the investigation.

If you have any information or can help identify the suspect vehicle or person operating the vehicle please contact Detective Carrie Fletcher at 910-277-3159.