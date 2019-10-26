Deputies investigating after man with gunshot wound shows up at Marion County hospital

MARION, SC (WBTW) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating after a man came into a local hospital with a gunshot wound at around 6 Friday evening.

According to Sheriff Brian Wallace, the man was shot in the leg and told deputies that he was shot over an argument near the Zion Community area.

Sheriff Wallace says the man is expected to recover. The hospital was briefly put on lockdown when the man came in, Sheriff Wallace says this is standard procedure when dealing with a gunshot victim and there was no threat to the hospital.

Count on News13 for updates.