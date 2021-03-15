Deputies: Two men involved in shootout while at food truck in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – Deputies are investigating a recent shootout that happened in Hartsville.

According to a report obtained by News13, deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office were called out to the area of Shaw Drive and Russell Road on March 5, for a report of shots fired.

At that time, deputies found an abandoned vehicle that was still running on Russell Road and shell casings in front of a house on Shaw Drive.

The report indicates a man was serving two men food from his food truck when a black car pulled up and began shooting at the two men. The report indicates the two men then returned fire at the car and then left.

No injuries or arrests are mentioned on the report. None of the people involved are identified on the report. The investigation remains open.

