Detectives arrest sexual assault suspect

Derby Sykes (Courtesy of North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Detectives with the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety made an arrest Friday afternoon in connection with a sexual assault incident earlier this week.

Deputies arrested 32-year-old Derby Sykes of Bladenboro, North Carolina for third degree criminal sexual misconduct, according to a press release sent out this morning.

The incident happened late Tuesday night , when Sykes allegedly assaulted a 16-year-old girl who was swimming on a beach near 4th Avenue North.

Detectives were able to track Sykes down by using surveillance footage from a nearby business.

Sykes is currently being held without bond.