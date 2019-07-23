Developing: Building collapse in Conway, no injuries

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – First responders are on the scene of a building collapse in Conway.
According to the Conway Police Department police officers and firefighters are responding to a building collapse in Conway on Laurel Street between 2nd and 3rd avenue.
The City of Conway tells us the building is 209 Laurel Street. Crews with the city are assisting with cleaning up the roadway.
Horry County Fire Rescue assisted with the response. They are reporting no injuries and that initial searches of the property are clear.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and the road has been closed to traffic.
Count on News13 for updates on this story.