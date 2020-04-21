DHEC: 135 dead, 4,608 total cases of the coronavirus in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — DHEC on Tuesday announced 172 new cases of the coronavirus and 11 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 4,608 and those who have died to 135.

The deaths occurred in elderly individuals from the following Counties: Beaufort (3), Berkeley (2), Charleston (2), Clarendon (1), Colleton (1), Greenville (1), and Spartanburg (1).

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Horry: 3 new (189 total)

Marion: 4 new (19 total)

Dillon: 1 new (23 total)

Marlboro: 0 new (29 total)

Darlington: 8 new (77 total)

Florence: 15 new (168 total)

Georgetown: 0 new (33 total)

Other counties:

Abbeville (1), Aiken (1), Anderson (2), Beaufort (8), Berkeley (4), Charleston (12), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (6), Darlington (8), Dillon (1), Dorchester (2), Edgefield (5), Fairfield (1), Florence (15), Greenville (17), Greenwood (3), Horry (3), Kershaw (2), Lexington (12), Marion (4), Newberry (2), Oconee (2), Orangeburg (5), Pickens (3), Richland (30), Spartanburg (5), Sumter (14), York (3).