DHEC: Number of cases surpasses 47,000 with 838 confirmed deaths statewide

COLUMBIA, S.C. – DHEC on Tuesday announced 934 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 19 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 47,214 and confirmed deaths to 838.

Seventeen of the confirmed deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Abbeville (1), Aiken (1), Anderson (3), Charleston (5), Cherokee (1), Greenville (3), Marion (1), and Richland (2) counties, and two of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Charleston (1) and Richland (1) counties.

The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (1), Aiken (15), Anderson (21), Bamberg (3), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (105), Berkeley (34), Calhoun (2), Charleston (82), Cherokee (15), Chester (3), Chesterfield (4), Clarendon (5), Colleton (16), Darlington (6), Dillon (6), Dorchester (32), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (4), Florence (11), Georgetown (22), Greenville (55), Greenwood (4), Hampton (1), Horry (109), Jasper (20), Kershaw (11), Lancaster (2), Laurens (17), Lee (1), Lexington (53), Marion (2), Marlboro (1), Newberry (25), Oconee (15), Orangeburg (18), Pickens (5), Richland (80), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (51), Sumter (35), Union (4), Williamsburg (3), York (30)

﻿ There are currently 1,324 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.