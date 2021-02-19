DHEC officials to hold briefing on COVID-19 vaccine

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office, working in conjunction with multiple other agencies, arrested a Norfolk man this week on numerous charges relating to the exploitation of a minor.

Jesse Dean Boyles, a 53-year-old civilian contractor assigned to the USS Eisenhower, was arrested on one count of distribution of child pornography and eight counts of distribution of child pornography as second offenses.