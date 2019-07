HAMER, SC (WBTW) – Multiple families are receiving help after a fire damaged their Dillon County home.

The fire happened Saturday at a home on Oakland Road in Hamer, according to a press release from the South Carolina Red Cross. The Dillon County Fire Department responded to the blaze.

The Red Cross says it is helping 12 people affected by the fire.

