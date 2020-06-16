Dillon County Sheriff’s Office: ‘the incident is a deadly situation and a very active investigation’

UPDATE: The incident is confirmed by Captain Arnette to be taking place at 2355 Hwy 301 North.

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – On Tuesday morning the Dillon County Sheriffs Office was dispatched to an incident at a mobile home park on Highway 301 North in Dillon.

According to authorities, the incident is a deadly situation and a very active investigation. The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (Sled) Crime Scene, Dillon Police Department, Latta Police Department, South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Dillon County Coroner’s Office.

The public is asked to avoid the area. No other information available for release at this time.

