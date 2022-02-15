Divorced once, married 3 times: Couple renews their vows at Brookgreen Gardens ‘Romance in the Gardens’ event

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Brookgreen Gardens hosted their annual romance in the gardens event, where couples can renew their wedding vows on Valentine’s Day.

Linda and Mike McCarthy have been divorced once, married twice and they just said “I do” for the third time.

They met in 1984 at TGI Fridays in a small town outside of Philadelphia. Linda was a hostess and Mike was a regular.

“He was an old-fashioned gentleman, which is me. He just said would you like to go out on a date, and our date was at a discount which tells you how old we are. It was just a really special night. My parents weren’t thrilled that there was a 17-year age difference,” Linda said.

Mike, who was 42, and Lisa, who was 25, were married a year later. She wore a beautiful white wedding gown and Michael wore a black tuxedo while sweeping his bride off her feet.

But their fairytale did not last long. After a few years of marriage and having their son Devyn they decided to get a divorce.

“I think just being in the moment, when we first got married, I was so naive and 25. That was my first marriage, and I think you just go through the motions when you’re 25 in your first,” Linda said.

Mike and Linda reconnected in 2009 when he invited her to come visit for a weeklong vacation in Omaha. It didn’t take them long to realize that the love they felt 23 years ago never left.

They remarried that same year.

“But being that everything we’ve gone through and are going through, I think just looking into his eyes and just knowing that this is the person that I’m with for the rest of my life,” Linda said.

Their second marriage was met with a new challenge when Michael was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer. This past year his prostate cancer has progressed.

“We’ve had some ups and downs, but fortunately for me the treatment I have been receiving from the VA has been wonderful,” Michael said.

Despite Michael’s cancer progressing last year, they were overjoyed when their only son married his best friend.

”There is nothing better than marrying your best friend, I married my best friend,” Michael said.

They said that they will choose to live every day to the fullest and not think about tomorrow.

“I think every day, especially with him being diagnosed, we have our ups and downs. But you know, he makes me laugh every day. I mean he just makes me laugh every day,” Linda said.