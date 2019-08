PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – Officers with Pawleys Island Police were called to a swimmer in distress, which turned out to be a dog, according to the department.

Courtesy: Pawleys Island Police Department

Officers first got the call at 1:20 p.m. Monday. After a 25-minute search Investigator Jono Fairfield was able to rescue the English Setter on the department’s jetski and bring him back to shore.

Midway Fire Rescue assisted.