Donation better protects K-9 officers in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A donation from a Georgia non-profit is now helping to protect K-9 officers in North Myrtle Beach during an emergency.

The city’s police department recently received several K-9 first aid kits from We Ride To Provide at no charge. The donation came after the department reached out to the organization about a potential partnership.

“Our job is a very dangerous job and unfortunately that carries over to the dog, as well, because he’s with us,” LCpl. Andrew McCarter, of the North Myrtle Beach Police K-9 Unit, said. “A lot of times we’re doing a track or searching for narcotics (and) sometimes something bad could happen and we need something to help save the dog’s life.”

The individually-packed first aid kits contain supplies like peroxide, toxiban, a wash cloth, eye patches, ice pack, wound wash, a vet wrap, a window popper/seat belt cutter and gause.

North Myrtle Beach police estimate the kits to cost around $250 a piece. McCarter says the We Ride To Provide organization will restock supplies in the kits for free if necessary.

