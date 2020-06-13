Driver killed after vehicle flips in Florence County

PAMPLICO, SC (WBTW) – A driver died in a single-vehicle crash when the vehicle flipped in Florence County on Friday night.

Corporal Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 9:05 p.m. on Tree Haven Road. Troopers say it happened near US 378. That’s south of Pamplico.

Corporal Collins says a 1998 Toyota 4Runner was traveling on Tree Haven Road when it ran off the road and overturned. The driver, who was the only person inside the car, died.

Troopers are not sure whether the driver was wearing a seat belt at the time. An investigation continues.

The name of the driver has not been released yet.

Count on News13 for updates.