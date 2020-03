Highway 17 Bypass near the Coastal Grand Mall has been shutdown to one lane.

Officials are asking drivers to please avoid the area for your safety as well as the safety of fire rescue crews.

Myrtle Beach Fire crews are working on a vehicle fire at Pine Island Road on Hwy 17.

The fire is out at this time, but the road is still down to one lane. Please avoid this area for your safety as well as the safety of our crews.